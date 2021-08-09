Flat Lead Expected For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market on Monday snapped the two-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 250 points or 1 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,280-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky, with weakness from crude oil prices tempered by support from technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the casinos and financials, while the and property stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 104.00 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 26,283.40 after trading between 25,920.85 and 26,527.24.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies added 0.84 percent, while AIA Group accelerated 1.99 percent, Alibaba Group skyrocketed 5.99 percent, Alibaba Health Info soared 2.59 percent, ANTA Sports plunged 2.93 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.31 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tumbled 1.89 percent, China Resources Land surged 4.42 percent, CITIC climbed 1.56 percent, Country Garden gathered 1.46 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical skidded 1.47 percent, Galaxy Entertainment spiked 2.29 percent, Henderson Land advanced 0.86 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas retreated 0.78 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.17 percent, Longfor plummeted 3.09 percent, Meituan dipped 0.18 percent, New World Development was up 0.27 percent, Sands China gained 0.58 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties sank 0.54 percent, Techtronic Industries tanked 2.50 percent, Xiaomi Corporation perked 1.12 percent, WuXi Biologics jumped 1.62 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec), Hang Lung Properties and CNOOC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street continues to be incongruous as the major averages opened lower on Monday; the NASDAQ quickly broke modestly into the green, while the Dow and the S&P 500 remained negative throughout.

The Dow shed 106.99 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 35,101.52, while the NASDAQ rose 24.42 points or 0.16 percent to close at 14,860.18 and the S&P 500 fell 4.16 points or 0.09 percent to end at 4,432.36.

Stocks continued to turn in a mixed performance following last Friday's better than expected U.S. jobs data. The closely watched report from the Labor Department added to economic optimism but also raised concerns about the outlook for monetary policy.

Gold stocks showed a substantial move to the downside, however, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index plunging by 2.6 percent. The sell-off by gold stocks came amid another steep drop by the price of the precious metal, as gold for December delivery plummeted $36.60 to $1,726.50 an ounce.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Monday amid concerns about outlook for energy demand after China imposed travel curbs at many places in the country, aiming to halt the spread of the delta variant of the . West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $1.80 or 2.6 percent at $66.48 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis