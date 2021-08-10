logo
European Economics Preview: Germany ZEW Economic Confidence Data Due

Economic confidence survey data from Germany is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes consumer and producer prices for July. Inflation is expected to remain unchanged at 2.9 percent.

At 3.00 am ET, unemployment from Turkey and consumer prices from the Czech Republic are due. The Czech inflation is seen at 2.9 percent in July versus 2.8 percent in June.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden releases industrial production and new orders figures for June.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the economic sentiment index to fall to 56.7 in August from 63.3 in July.

