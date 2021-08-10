Dutch Industrial Production At Record High

Dutch industrial production increased to the highest level on record in June, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production grew 17.9 percent year-on-year in June, following a 16.4 percent rise in May.

Almost all classes in industry produced more in June. Production in the machine industry grew the most, by 68.0 percent.

Production of electrical and electronic appliances grew 23.2 percent and those of metal products gained 15.8 percent. Production of rubber and plastic, and chemical products rose by 14.5 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.

Production of food and means of transport increased by 4.1 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 4.4 percent in June.

