Estonia Trade Deficit Widens In June

Estonia's trade deficit widened in June, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 235 million in June from EUR 10 million in the same month last year. In May, the trade deficit was EUR 174 million.

Exports grew 26.0 percent year-on-year in June, after a 47.0 percent rise in May.

Imports rose 45.0 percent yearly in June, after a 51.0 percent growth in the previous month.

In the second quarter, trade deficit was EUR 489 million. Exports grew 41.0 percent and imports rose 49.0 percent.

"In the second quarter, Finland, the USA and Sweden were the most important destination countries for Estonia's exports, while the top partner countries for imports of goods were Finland, Russia and Germany," Evelin Puura, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Economic News

