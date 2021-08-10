Denmark Inflation Slows In June

Denmark's consumer price inflation eased in July, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in July, after a 1.7 percent increase in June.

The consumer price index for July is affected by charter travel due to Covid-19, the agency said.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased the most by 9.8 percent in July, mainly due to higher prices for tobacco.

Prices for education rose 3.5 percent and those of restaurants and hotels increased by 3.1 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and fresh food, eased to 0.9 percent in July from 1.3 percent in June.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP rose 1.7 percent in July, after a 1.9 percent growth in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in July.

