Czech Inflation Increases In July

The Czech consumer price inflation rose in July, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in July, following a 2.8 percent increase in June. Economists had expected a 2.9 percent rise.

Prices for alcoholic beverages, tobacco grew by 6.1 percent yearly in June and transport cost gained 8.2 percent.

Prices of restaurants and hotels gained by 4.0 percent and those for clothing and footwear prices rose 6.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 1.0 percent in July. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent rise.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.