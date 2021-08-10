Austria Production Index Growth Slows In June

Austria's production index grew at a softer pace in June, as industrial production and construction output increased, data from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.

The production index increased 11.3 percent year-on-year in June, after 20.6 percent rise in May.

Industrial production gained 11.8 percent annually in June and construction output rose 10.0 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the production index declined 1.8 percent in June, same as seen in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 1.3 percent in June and construction output declined 3.4 percent.

