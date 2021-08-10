Sweden Industrial Production Growth Eases In June

Sweden's industrial production growth eased in June, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production grew a calendar-adjusted 16.7 percent year-on-year in June, after a 23.3 percent rise in May.

The overall private sector output rose 10.5 percent yearly in June, after a 10.6 percent increase in the previous month.

The largest upward contribution to total private sector development came from motor vehicle industry, by 31.7 percent year-on-year in June.

Services output gained 10.1 percent annually in June and construction output grew 2.0 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 1.9 percent in June, after remaining unchanged in the prior month.

The total private sector output rose 0.8 percent from the previous month.

Manufacturing output increased 2.2 percent monthly in June, after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.

Separate data from the statistical office revealed that a calendar adjusted industrial orders rose 24.4 annually in June.

Orders received from the domestic market increased 10.8 percent in June and those from foreign rose 36.1 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial orders rose a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent in June.

Another data from Statistics Sweden showed that the household consumption increased a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent monthly in June.

On an annual basis, household consumption grew 7.3 percent in June.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.