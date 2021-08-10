Taylor Swift Reveals Tracklist For 'Red (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift has revealed the full tracklist for her upcoming re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version).

The 30-track album, a follow up to her original Red album, is set to come out on November 19.

She mentioned a few artists who will feature on the vault tracks, such as Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers and Mark Foster, in a social media post.

"I can't express my gratitude enough to these artists for helping me bring these songs to life. I can't wait til we can dust off our highest hopes and relive these memories together. We'll also be making a bunch of new ones too, since Red (Taylor's Version) includes so many songs you haven't heard yet. Til then, I'll be counting down and picturing it all in my head. In burning red," Taylor captioned a photograph of her in her classic red lips and high-waisted shorts.

Red (Taylor's Version) tracklisting:

State of Grace (Taylor's Version)

Red (Taylor's Version)

Treacherous (Taylor's Version)

I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor's Version)

All Too Well (Taylor's Version)

22 (Taylor's Version)

I Almost Do (Taylor's Version)

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor's Version)

Stay Stay Stay (Taylor's Version)

The Last Time (Taylor's Version)

Holy Ground (Taylor's Version)

Sad Beautiful Tragic (Taylor's Version)

The Lucky One (Taylor's Version)

Everything Has Changed (Taylor's Version)

Starlight (Taylor's Version)

Begin Again (Taylor's Version)

The Moment I Knew (Taylor's Version)

Come Back... Be Here (Taylor's Version)

Girl at Home (Taylor's Version)

State of Grace (Acoustic Version) (Taylor's Version)

Ronan (Taylor's Version)

Better Man (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

Nothing New (Featuring Phoebe Bridgers) (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

Babe (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

Message in a Bottle (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

I Bet You Think About Me (Featuring Chris Stapleton) (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

Forever Winter (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

Run (Featuring Ed Sheeran) (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

The Very First Night (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

(Photo: Beth Garrabrant)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News