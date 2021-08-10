Slovakia Industrial Production Increases More Than Expected

Slovakia's industrial production increased more than expected in June, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production advanced a working day adjusted 13.7 percent year-on-year in June. Economists had expected a 9.9 percent rise.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 3.0 monthly in June.

For the January to June period, industrial production grew 19.3 percent compared to previous year.

Among the main industrial groups, consumer durable gained 31.9 percent. Production of capital goods rose 26.2 percent and intermediate goods increased by 19.0 percent.

Production for energy and non-durable goods grew 9.9 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.

