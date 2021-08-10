South Africa Manufacturing Output Growth Slows In June

South Africa's manufacturing output increased at a softer pace in June, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.

Manufacturing output grew 12.5 percent year-on-year in June, after a 36.3 percent rise in May. Economists had expected a 11.3 percent rise.

The largest positive contributions came from motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment, basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery, food and beverages, wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing, and furniture and 'other' manufacturing.

On a month-on-month basis, manufacturing output decreased 0.7 percent in June, following a 2.0 percent fall in the preceding month. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent rise.

During the three months ended in June, manufacturing output dropped 1.0 percent, after 1.1 percent rise in the preceding period.

