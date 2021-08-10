Bay Street May Open Slightly Higher

The Canadian stock market is likely to open on a slightly positive note Tuesday morning, tracking higher commodity prices.

Worries about the spread of the delta variant of the infections in several parts across the world may weigh on sentiment. Investors are also likely to track earnings updates for direction.

The Canadian market ended on a weak note on Monday, weighed down by losses in energy and materials sections as commodity prices tumbled. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down by 38 points or 0.19% at 20,437.42, after moving in a narrow range between 20,370.21 and 20,446.37. The index had closed at a record high of 20,475.42 on Friday.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP.TO) is reportedly making a new takeover offer for Kansas City Southern that values the U.S. railway at US$31 billion. The move comes ahead of a vote on Aug. 19 by Kansas City Southern shareholders on a rival offer by Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR.TO) valued at US$33.6 billion.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) reported a loss of US$851.7 million in its latest quarter. The company said it recorded a US$926.4-million loss on the change of control of the Kumtor operations. The loss amounts to US$2.87 per diluted share compared with a profit of US$80.7 million or 27 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) reported adjusted net income of $153 million for the second-quarter, compared with adjusted net income of $122.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Asian stocks moved higher on Tuesday as commodities steadied and investors shifted their focus to U.S. consumer inflation data due on Wednesday to assess the outlook for monetary policy.

European stocks are slightly higher Tuesday afternoon as investors shrug off weak regional data and look ahead to U.S. inflation numbers, due on Wednesday, for further indications of when the world's largest may start to withdraw stimulus.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.13 or 1.7% at $67.61 a barrel, rebounding after two successive days of sharp losses.

Gold futures are up $4.50 or 0.26% at $1,731.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.141 or 0.6% at $23.410 an ounce.

