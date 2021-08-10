New Research On Cancer Cell Growth May Help With Future Treatment Methods

All cells, including cancer cells, need new proteins to grow and divide. A study published by researchers at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden studied in detail the protein eIF4A3 and its role in the growth of cancer cells. As per the study, if one is able to block or bring down the production of this protein, other actions will set in, which will stop the production and division of cancer cells and they will eventually die.



In the study, researchers investigated cultured cancer cells and cancer tissue where the eIF4A3 protein's concentration was more, in comparison to the normal tissue. They added synthetically produced small molecules, which could be later developed into finished drugs and therefore, the production of elF4A3 could be controlled.



With the study, researchers noted two clear changes in the cancer cells. Dimitris Kanellis, a postdoctoral fellow at the Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics and the first author of the study, said, "Firstly, we saw that the blocking of eIF4A3 activated the protein p53, a protein that has an important role to play in fighting cancer cells.

As per the study, a challenge with many types of tumors is that the positive functions of the p53 protein are negated by another protein, MDM2. "Interestingly, we noted that the blocking eIF4A3 also meant that the MDM2 protein changed. This change helps to maintain and strengthen p53 and can be beneficial when we want to inhibit the growth of cancer cells," added Kanellis.



The major takeaways from this Swedish research is that the depletion or stopping of eIF4A3 activates p53, changes the manufacturing process of proteins by disrupting ribosome biogenesis, and as a result, stops the growth of cancer cells. The knowhow about the role of eIF4A3 protein can definitely open up new avenues for the treatment of cancer patients.

Co-authors of the study, Associate Professor Mikael Lindström and Professor Jiri Barte, said, "The discovery is very relevant as this type of targeted treatment may represent a new possible approach in chemotherapy, for example in colon cancer where cancer cells often have a high level of ribosomes and rapid growth. Another example is a sarcoma, cancer of the body's support tissues, where we know that sometimes there is an overproduction of MDM2. This increases the chances of more effective treatment."

The study was mainly carried out in cultured cancer cells and clinical tumour material and researchers say, it remains to be seen how the blocking of eIF4A3 will affect the growth of cancer cells in vivo.

