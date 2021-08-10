TSX Ends Modestly Up After Posting New Record High

The Canadian stock market ended on a positive note on Tuesday, lifted by gains in energy and consumer discretionary shares.

The mood remained cautious with investors looking ahead to the crucial U.S. inflation data, due on Wednesday, for clues about Fed's monetary policy move.

A few stocks from the financial sector posted notable gains, while shares from real estate and utilities sections were weak. Shares from the rest of the sectors turned in a mixed performance. Quarterly earnings updates provided some direction to stocks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to a new high at 20,541.44, ended with a gain of 58.32 points or 0.29% at 20,495.74.

The Capped Energy Index gained 2.86%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) gained 3 to 5%.

Consumer discretionary shares Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) and Martinrea International (MRE.TO) gained 2 to 3.5%.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO) shares soared more than 15% after the company reported second-quarter net income of $38.9 million, compared to $14.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

Nutrien (NTR.TO) climbed nearly 5.5% on strong earnings. The company announced that it earned US$1.1-billion in the quarter ending June 30, up from $765-million in the same quarter last year, and has also raised its full-year earnings guidance.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) reported adjusted net income of $153 million for the second-quarter, compared with adjusted net income of $122.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The stock gained about 4.7%.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up by $1.81 or 2.7% at $68.29 a barrel.

Gold futures for December ended up by $5.20 or about 0.3% at $1,731.70 an ounce.

Silver futures for September ended higher by $0.123 at $23.392 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled at $4.3540 per pound, up $0.0645 from the previous close.

