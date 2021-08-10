South Korea Stock Market May Find Traction On Wednesday

The South Korea stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, sinking almost 40 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,240-point plateau although it may finally stop the bleeding on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, supported largely by crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower again on Tuesday following losses from the financials, stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index dropped 17.23 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 3,243.19 after trading between 3,232.46 and 3,272.44. Volume was 719 million shares worth 21.4 trillion won. There were 647 gainers and 214 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.51 percent, while KB Financial skidded 1.32 percent, Hana Financial eased 0.11 percent, Samsung Electronics retreated 1.60 percent, LG Electronics surrendered 2.17 percent, SK Hynix tanked 3.02 percent, Naver dipped 0.22 percent, LG Chem gained 0.71 percent, Lotte Chemical declined 1.52 percent, S-Oil sank 0.95 percent, SK Innovation advanced 0.83 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.17 percent, Hyundai Motor dropped 0.90 percent, Kia Motors tumbled 2.32 percent and POSCO and KEPCO were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street again is inconsistent as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday; the Dow and S&P stayed that way throughout and ended at fresh record highs, while the NASDAQ quickly slumped and spent the rest of the day in the red.

The Dow jumped 162.82 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 35,264.67, while the NASDAQ sank 72.09 points or 0.49 percent to close at 14,788.09 and the S&P rose 4.40 points or 0.10 percent to end at 4,436.75.

The advances by the Dow and the S&P 500 reflected optimism following news that the Senate approved a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The package now heads to the House, where it faces an uncertain future.

Buying interest was subdued, however, as traders looked ahead to the release of a Labor Department report on July's consumer price inflation later today.

The inflation data could have an impact on the outlook for monetary policy. Concerns the Fed may begin scaling back its asset purchases sooner than currently expected may have weighed on high-growth tech stocks.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Tuesday, recovering from recent losses as data showing a surge in fuel demand in India in July pushed up prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up by $1.81 or 2.7 percent at $68.29 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide unemployment data for July later this morning; in June, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.

Market Analysis