Additional Support Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

The Thai stock market has moved higher in back-t0-back sessions, advancing more than 20 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,540-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, supported largely by crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished slightly higher as gains from the energy producers were offset by weakness from the financial sector.

For the day, the index rose 2.43 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 1,542.62 after trading between 1,539.40 and 1,551.61. Volume was 33.077 billion shares worth 81.611 billion baht. There were 900 decliners and 735 gainers, with 551 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info rallied 2.54 percent, while Thailand Airport sank 0.86 percent, Bangkok Bank dropped 0.96 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical added 0.45 percent, Bangkok Expressway spiked 2.58 percent, BTS Group gained 0.59 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods advanced 0.94 percent, Gulf skidded 1.31 percent, Kasikornbank retreated 1.38 percent, Krung Thai Bank tanked 2.80 percent, Krung Thai Card declined 1.22 percent, PTT Oil & Retail shed 0.88 percent, PTT perked 0.72 percent, PTT Exploration and Production climbed 1.43 percent, PTT Global Chemical soared 2.59 percent, SCG Packaging fell 0.37 percent, Siam Commercial Bank gave away 1.03 percent, Siam Concrete gathered 0.48 percent and TTB Bank lost 1.00 percent.

The lead from Wall Street again is inconsistent as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday; the Dow and S&P stayed that way throughout and ended at fresh record highs, while the NASDAQ quickly slumped and spent the rest of the day in the red.

The Dow jumped 162.82 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 35,264.67, while the NASDAQ sank 72.09 points or 0.49 percent to close at 14,788.09 and the S&P rose 4.40 points or 0.10 percent to end at 4,436.75.

The advances by the Dow and the S&P 500 reflected optimism following news that the Senate approved a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The package now heads to the House, where it faces an uncertain future.

Buying interest was subdued, however, as traders looked ahead to the release of a Labor Department report on July's consumer price inflation later today.

The inflation data could have an impact on the outlook for monetary policy. Concerns the Fed may begin scaling back its asset purchases sooner than currently expected may have weighed on high-growth tech stocks.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Tuesday, recovering from recent losses as data showing a surge in fuel demand in India in July pushed up prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up by $1.81 or 2.7 percent at $68.29 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com