Hong Kong Bourse Tipped To Extend Winning Streak

The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, gathering more than 425 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,600-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, supported largely by crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the casinos, weakness from the properties and a mixed picture from the stocks.

For the day, the index spiked 322.22 points or 1.23 percent to finish at 26,605.62 after trading between 26,138.87 and 26,610.95.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies improved 0.53 percent, while AIA Group was up 0.05 percent, Alibaba Group jumped 2.23 percent, Alibaba Health Info surged 6.06 percent, ANTA Sports spiked 3.68 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.46 percent, China Mengniu Dairy rose 0.91 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 0.56 percent, China Resources Land accelerated 3.50 percent, CITIC plummeted 2.37 percent, Country Garden soared 4.39 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical increased 0.74 percent, Galaxy Entertainment climbed 2.18 percent, Hang Lung Properties skidded 1.19 percent, Henderson Land sank 0.71 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas tanked 1.88 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 0.69 percent, Longfor advanced 2.11 percent, Meituan skyrocketed 8.44 percent, New World Development lost 0.54 percent, Sands China gained 1.35 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties retreated 1.17 percent, Techtronic Industries tumbled 1.69 percent, Xiaomi Corporation rallied 2.43 percent, WuXi Biologics added 1.59 percent and CNOOC was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street again is inconsistent as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday; the Dow and S&P stayed that way throughout and ended at fresh record highs, while the NASDAQ quickly slumped and spent the rest of the day in the red.

The Dow jumped 162.82 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 35,264.67, while the NASDAQ sank 72.09 points or 0.49 percent to close at 14,788.09 and the S&P rose 4.40 points or 0.10 percent to end at 4,436.75.

The advances by the Dow and the S&P 500 reflected optimism following news that the Senate approved a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The package now heads to the House, where it faces an uncertain future.

Buying interest was subdued, however, as traders looked ahead to the release of a Labor Department report on July's consumer price inflation later today.

The inflation data could have an impact on the outlook for monetary policy. Concerns the Fed may begin scaling back its asset purchases sooner than currently expected may have weighed on high-growth tech stocks.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Tuesday, recovering from recent losses as data showing a surge in fuel demand in India in July pushed up prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up by $1.81 or 2.7 percent at $68.29 a barrel.

