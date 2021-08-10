Malaysia Bourse May Crack 1500-Point Barrier

Ahead of Tuesday's holiday for the Islamic New Year, the Malaysia stock market had alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 20 points or 1.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,500-point plateau and it's called higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, supported largely by crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the glove makers and mixed performances from the financials and plantations.

For the day, the index added 6.93 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 1,496.73 after trading between 1,491.76 and 1,497.20. Volume was 3.683 billion shares worth 2.204 billion ringgit. There were 520 gainers and 449 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata gathered 1.06 percent, while CIMB Group dropped 0.66 percent, Dialog Group shed 0.39 percent, Digi.com jumped 1.42 percent, Genting soared 3.96 percent, Genting Malaysia surged 4.06 percent, Hartalega Holdings climbed 1.21 percent, IHH Healthcare added 0.87 percent, IOI Corporation tanked 1.35 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong improved 0.31 percent, Maybank increased 0.25 percent, Maxis sank 0.69 percent, MISC accelerated 1.98 percent, MRDIY spiked 2.85 percent, Petronas Chemicals was up 0.13 percent, PPB Group strengthened 0.22 percent, Press Metal perked 1.23 percent, Public Bank collected 0.51 percent, RHB Capital advanced 0.97 percent, Sime Darby plunged 1.40 percent, Sime Darby Plantations plummeted 2.00 percent, Telekom Malaysia rose 0.52 percent, Tenaga Nasional gained 0.73 percent and Top Glove rallied 1.36 percent.

The lead from Wall Street again is inconsistent as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday; the Dow and S&P stayed that way throughout and ended at fresh record highs, while the NASDAQ quickly slumped and spent the rest of the day in the red.

The Dow jumped 162.82 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 35,264.67, while the NASDAQ sank 72.09 points or 0.49 percent to close at 14,788.09 and the S&P rose 4.40 points or 0.10 percent to end at 4,436.75.

The advances by the Dow and the S&P 500 reflected optimism following news that the Senate approved a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The package now heads to the House, where it faces an uncertain future.

Buying interest was subdued, however, as traders looked ahead to the release of a Labor Department report on July's consumer price inflation later today.

The inflation data could have an impact on the outlook for monetary policy. Concerns the Fed may begin scaling back its asset purchases sooner than currently expected may have weighed on high-growth tech stocks.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Tuesday, recovering from recent losses as data showing a surge in fuel demand in India in July pushed up prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up by $1.81 or 2.7 percent at $68.29 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com