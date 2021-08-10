Singapore Stock Market Has A Green Light For Wednesday's Trade

The Singapore stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, collecting more than 30 points or 1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,205-point plateau and it's tipped to extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, supported largely by crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index jumped 30.18 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 3,207.36 after trading between 3,187.46 and 3,207.99. Volume was 1.73 billion shares worth 1.55 billion Singapore dollars. There were 315 gainers and 212 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT rose 0.65 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust gathered 0.93 percent, City Developments sank 0.74 percent, Comfort DelGro spiked 1.89 percent, Dairy Farm International lost 0.56 percent, DBS Group and SingTel both surged 2.19 percent, Genting Singapore soared 1.90 percent, Keppel Corp was up 0.18 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust climbed 0.94 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.32 percent, SATS added 0.75 percent, SembCorp Industries improved 0.50 percent, Singapore Airlines perked 0.79 percent, Singapore Exchange increased 0.36 percent, Singapore Press Holdings fell 0.53 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering rallied 1.75 percent, Thai Beverage advanced 0.76 percent, United Overseas Bank accelerated 1.24 percent, Wilmar International jumped 1.12 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding gained 0.67 percent and CapitaLand and Mapletree Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street again is inconsistent as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday; the Dow and S&P stayed that way throughout and ended at fresh record highs, while the NASDAQ quickly slumped and spent the rest of the day in the red.

The Dow jumped 162.82 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 35,264.67, while the NASDAQ sank 72.09 points or 0.49 percent to close at 14,788.09 and the S&P rose 4.40 points or 0.10 percent to end at 4,436.75.

The advances by the Dow and the S&P 500 reflected optimism following news that the Senate approved a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The package now heads to the House, where it faces an uncertain future.

Buying interest was subdued, however, as traders looked ahead to the release of a Labor Department report on July's consumer price inflation later today.

The inflation data could have an impact on the outlook for monetary policy. Concerns the Fed may begin scaling back its asset purchases sooner than currently expected may have weighed on high-growth tech stocks.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Tuesday, recovering from recent losses as data showing a surge in fuel demand in India in July pushed up prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up by $1.81 or 2.7 percent at $68.29 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will release final Q2 figures for gross domestic product. The previous reading suggested an increase of 3.1 percent on quarter and 1.3 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis