Bargain Hunting May Boost Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, sinking almost 300 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 17,320-point plateau although it's due for support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, supported largely by crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index dropped 161.51 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 17,323.64 after trading between 17,305.06 and 17,524.91.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial lost 0.54 percent, while Mega Financial fell 0.45 percent, CTBC Financial slid 0.43 percent, Fubon Financial eased 0.13 percent, First Financial dipped 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial collected 0.37 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.67 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tanked 3.39 percent, Hon Hai Precision plunged 3.12 percent, Largan Precision added 0.42 percent, Catcher Technology plummeted 3.07 percent, MediaTek rose 0.11 percent, Delta Electronics skidded 1.24 percent, Formosa Plastic tumbled 1.97 percent, Asia Cement sank 0.65 percent and Taiwan Cement dropped 0.95 percent.

The lead from Wall Street again is inconsistent as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday; the Dow and S&P stayed that way throughout and ended at fresh record highs, while the NASDAQ quickly slumped and spent the rest of the day in the red.

The Dow jumped 162.82 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 35,264.67, while the NASDAQ sank 72.09 points or 0.49 percent to close at 14,788.09 and the S&P rose 4.40 points or 0.10 percent to end at 4,436.75.

The advances by the Dow and the S&P 500 reflected optimism following news that the Senate approved a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The package now heads to the House, where it faces an uncertain future.

Buying interest was subdued, however, as traders looked ahead to the release of a Labor Department report on July's consumer price inflation later today.

The inflation data could have an impact on the outlook for monetary policy. Concerns the Fed may begin scaling back its asset purchases sooner than currently expected may have weighed on high-growth tech stocks.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Tuesday, recovering from recent losses as data showing a surge in fuel demand in India in July pushed up prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up by $1.81 or 2.7 percent at $68.29 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis