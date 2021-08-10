China Stock Market Poised To Add To Its Winnings

The China stock market has tracked higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 70 points or 2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,530-point plateau and it's called higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, supported largely by crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials and mixed performances from the property and resource stocks.

For the day, the index gained 35.30 points or 1.01 percent to finish at 3,529.93 after trading between 3,477.06 and 3,529.93. The Shenzhen Composite Index climbed 20.96 points or 0.85 percent to end at 2,483.79.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rose 0.22 percent, while China Construction Bank climbed 1.57 percent, China Merchants Bank rallied 2.34 percent, Bank of Communications collected 0.69 percent, China Life Insurance advanced 0.88 percent, Jiangxi Copper sank 0.74 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) fell 0.35 percent, Yanzhou Coal plunged 4.51 percent, PetroChina perked 0.22 percent, China Shenhua Energy improved 0.63 percent, Gemdale added 0.70 percent, Poly Developments perked 0.52 percent, China Vanke tumbled 1.89 percent and Beijing Capital Development, Bank of China and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street again is inconsistent as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday; the Dow and S&P stayed that way throughout and ended at fresh record highs, while the NASDAQ quickly slumped and spent the rest of the day in the red.

The Dow jumped 162.82 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 35,264.67, while the NASDAQ sank 72.09 points or 0.49 percent to close at 14,788.09 and the S&P rose 4.40 points or 0.10 percent to end at 4,436.75.

The advances by the Dow and the S&P 500 reflected optimism following news that the Senate approved a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The package now heads to the House, where it faces an uncertain future.

Buying interest was subdued, however, as traders looked ahead to the release of a Labor Department report on July's consumer price inflation later today.

The inflation data could have an impact on the outlook for monetary policy. Concerns the Fed may begin scaling back its asset purchases sooner than currently expected may have weighed on high-growth tech stocks.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Tuesday, recovering from recent losses as data showing a surge in fuel demand in India in July pushed up prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up by $1.81 or 2.7 percent at $68.29 a barrel.

Closer to home, China will see July data for new yuan loans later today, with forecasts suggesting a total of CNY1,200 billion - down from CNY2,120 billion in June.

