Singapore Q2 GDP Spikes 14.7% On Year

Singapore's gross domestic product expanded 14.7 percent on year in the second quarter of 2021, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in Wednesday's final report,

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 14.2 percent following the upwardly revised 1.5 percent gain in the previous three months (originally 1.3 percent).

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, gross domestic product contracted 1.8 percent after rising an upwardly revised 3.3 percent in the three months prior (originally 3.1 percent).

Upon the release of the data, the MTI upgraded its GDP forecast for 2021 to 6 to 7 percent - up from 4 to 6 percent previously.

The manufacturing sector expanded 17.7 percent on year, extending the 11.4 percent growth in the previous quarter. Growth was supported by output expansions across all clusters, with the transport engineering and precision engineering clusters seeing the largest increases in output. On a quarterly basis, the sector shrank by 2.5 percent, a pullback from the 11.5 percent growth in the preceding quarter.

The construction sector skyrocketed 106.2 percent on year, a sharp turnaround from the 23.2 percent contraction in the previous quarter, as both public and private sector construction works expanded. The strong growth was due to low base effects; in absolute terms, the value-added of the sector remained 29 percent below its pre-pandemic level in the second quarter of 2019. On a quarterly basis, the sector contracted 7.6 percent, reversing the 4.3 percent growth in the first quarter.

The wholesale trade sector expanded 2.9 percent on year, easing from the 3.5 percent growth in the previous quarter. Growth in the sector was led by the machinery, equipment & supplies segment, which grew on the back of the strong wholesale sales of electronic components and telecommunications equipment & computers. On a quarterly basis, the sector shrank 0.7 percent, a reversal from the 1.2 percent growth in Q1.

The retail trade sector surged 50.7 percent on year, accelerating from the 1.6 percent growth in the previous quarter. Growth was supported by higher motor vehicle and non-motor vehicle sales volumes, largely due to the low base a year ago when sales were significantly lower because of the CB measures. On a quarterly basis, the sector shrank 4.4 percent, a reversal of the 1.1 percent growth in the first quarter.

The transportation and storage sector grew 20.9 percent on year, a turnaround from the 15.8 percent contraction in the preceding quarter. Within the sector, the air transport and land transport segments expanded strongly from a low base in the second quarter of 2020 when strict travel restrictions and CB measures were in place respectively. On a quarterly basis, the sector contracted 2.5 percent, reversing the 6.6 percent expansion in the previous quarter.

The accommodation sector expanded 13.2 percent on year, easing from the 16.3 percent growth in the preceding quarter. Growth during the quarter was supported by government and domestic tourism demand, even as weak international visitor arrivals due to travel restrictions continued to weigh on the sector. On a quarterly basis, the sector grew 2.4 percent, a reversal from the 13.6 percent contraction in the first quarter.

The food and beverage services sector spiked 36.7 percent on year, a turnaround from the 9.2 percent contraction in the previous quarter. Growth in the sector was supported by an increase in sales volumes at restaurants, cafes, food courts & other eating places and fast food outlets from the low base caused by the CB last year. On a quarterly basis, the sector shrank 8.0 percent, reversing the 0.2 percent growth in the preceding quarter.

The information and communications sector expanded 9.6 percent on year, a step up from the 6.8 percent growth in the previous quarter. Growth was driven by the IT & information services and others, which were in turn bolstered by robust enterprise and consumer demand for digital solutions & services, and games & software publishing activities respectively. On a quarterly basis, the sector contracted by 0.1 percent, moderating from the 0.8 percent contraction in the first quarter.

Growth in the finance and insurance sector came in at 9.1 percent on year, higher than the 5.7 percent in the previous quarter. The robust performance of the sector was supported by the banking segment, which grew due to the continued increase in net fees and commissions and interest income from loans. On a quarterly basis, the sector grew 1.7 percent, easing from the 2.3 percent growth in the preceding quarter.

The real estate sector surged 25.8 percent on year, a turnaround from the 3.1 percent contraction in the previous quarter. The expansion came on the back of low base effects due to the workplace restrictions imposed during the CB last year. On a quarterly basis, the sector shrank 3.4 percent, a pullback from the 6.5 percent growth in Q1.

The professional services sector grew 9.4 percent on year, a reversal from the 4.5 percent contraction in the previous quarter. Growth was supported by the architectural & engineering, technical testing & analysis and other professional, scientific & technical services segments. On a quarterly basis, the sector shrank 0.5 percent, extending the 0.8 percent contraction in the preceding quarter.

The administrative and support services sector contracted 1.3 percent on year, moderating from the 15.1 percent contraction in the previous quarter. Within the sector, the rental & leasing segment shrank as travel restrictions adversely affected the rental & leasing of air transport equipment. On a quarterly basis, the sector shrank 2.9 percent, extending the 4.2 percent contraction in the first quarter.

The other services industries sector expanded 15.8 percent on year, improving from the 0.5 percent growth in the first quarter. Growth was primarily supported by the arts, & recreation and & social services segments, both of which saw strong expansions on account of low base effects. On a quarterly basis, the other services industries contracted 1.8 percent, a reversal from the 0.4 percent growth in the preceding quarter.

Taking into account the GDP performance in the first quarter of 2021, the Singapore expanded 7.7 percent on year in the first half of 2021.

