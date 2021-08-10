Indonesia Stock Market Tipped To End Losing Streak

Ahead of Tuesday's holiday for the Islamic New Year, the Indonesia stock market had moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 110 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,090-point plateau although it's likely to find traction on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, supported largely by crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the resource stocks.

For the day, the index sank 39.05 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 6,088.41 after trading between 6,042.48 and 6,147.77.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.52 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia was up 0.20 percent, Bank Central Asia perked 1.61 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia sank 0.78 percent, Indosat spiked 2.92 percent, Indocement added 0.74 percent, Semen Indonesia climbed 1.50 percent, Indofood Suskes shed 0.41 percent, United Tractors jumped 1.60 percent, Astra International advanced 1.03 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tanked 2.47 percent, Aneka Tambang surged 3.54 percent, Vale Indonesia rose 0.20 percent, Timah soared 3.08 percent, Bumi Resources plunged 3.64 percent and Bank Danamon Indonesia, Bank Mandiri and Energi Mega Persada were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street again is inconsistent as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday; the Dow and S&P stayed that way throughout and ended at fresh record highs, while the NASDAQ quickly slumped and spent the rest of the day in the red.

The Dow jumped 162.82 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 35,264.67, while the NASDAQ sank 72.09 points or 0.49 percent to close at 14,788.09 and the S&P rose 4.40 points or 0.10 percent to end at 4,436.75.

The advances by the Dow and the S&P 500 reflected optimism following news that the Senate approved a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The package now heads to the House, where it faces an uncertain future.

Buying interest was subdued, however, as traders looked ahead to the release of a Labor Department report on July's consumer price inflation later today.

The inflation data could have an impact on the outlook for monetary policy. Concerns the Fed may begin scaling back its asset purchases sooner than currently expected may have weighed on high-growth tech stocks.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Tuesday, recovering from recent losses as data showing a surge in fuel demand in India in July pushed up prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up by $1.81 or 2.7 percent at $68.29 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis