European Economics Preview: Germany Final Inflation Data Due

Final consumer prices from Germany and Italy are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's final consumer prices for July. According to preliminary estimate, inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, which is meant for EU comparison, advanced to 3.1 percent from 2.1 percent in June.

In the meantime, Romania's consumer price data is due. Inflation is seen easing to 4.9 percent in July from 3.9 percent in June.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes final consumer prices for July. Harmonized inflation is expected to match the flash estimate of 0.9 percent versus 1.3 percent in June.

At 6.00 am ET, unemployment and consumer prices are due from Portugal.

