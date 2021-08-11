Sweden Unemployment Rate Declines In July

Sweden's unemployment rate decreased in July, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service, or AMV, showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.64 percent in July from 3.66 percent in June.

The registered jobless rate increased to 7.88 percent in July from 9.19 percent in the previous year. In June, unemployment rate was 7.87 percent.

The number of registered unemployed increased to 408,417 in July from 478,081 in the same month last year.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 18 to 24 age group, declined to 10.5 percent in July from 13.4 percent in last year.

