Romania Inflation Accelerates In July

Romania's consumer price inflation rose in July, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 5.0 percent year-on-year in July, following a 3.9 percent increase in June. Economists had expected a 4.9 percent rise.

Prices of non-food products grew 7.64 percent and those of food products rose by 2.33 percent in July. Services cost increased by 2.74 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.97 percent in July.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP increased 3.8 percent yearly in July and rose 0.46 percent a month ago.

