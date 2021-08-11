Italy Inflation Rises More Than Estimated In July

Italy's consumer price inflation increased more than estimated in July, final data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices increased 1.9 percent yearly in July, following a 1.3 percent rise in June. In the initial estimate, inflation was 1.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in July versus 0.3 percent increase in the initial estimate.

The core inflation rose to 0.6 percent in July from 0.3 percent in the prior month, as estimated.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, eased to 1.0 percent in July from 1.3 percent in the previous month. According to the initial estimate, HICP rose 0.9 percent.

The HICP fell 1.0 percent monthly in July. In the initial estimate, HICP fell 1.1 percent.

