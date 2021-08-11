European Stocks Close Higher Again

European stocks closed on a firm note on Wednesday as strong earnings updates and optimism about economic recovery lifted sentiment.

Data showing a slowdown in U.S. core consumer price growth in July eased concerns about any tightening of policy measures by the Federal Reserve.

Investors also reacted positively to news about U.S. lawmakers agreeing on a trillion dollar boost to the .

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.42%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.83%, Germany's DAX gained 0.35% and France's CAC 40 surged up 0.55%, while Switzerland's SMI ended 0.21% up.

Among other in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden ended higher.

Netherlands and Norway edged up marginally, while Denmark and Turkey closed weak.

In the UK market, Spirax-Sacro Engineering, Admiral Group, JD Sports Fashion, Glencore and Melrose Industries gained 3 to 4.25%. Sainsbury (J), CRH, Anglo American Plc, Fresnillo, Prudential, British Land Co. and Johnson Matthey also moved up sharply.

Avast moved higher after U.S. cybersecurity company NortonLifeLock Inc agreed to buy its London-listed rival for up to $8.6 billion to create a leader in consumer security software.

Food delivery company Deliveroo shares slumped despite the value of orders on its platform more than doubling in the first half.

Just Eat Takeway shed about 4%. Phoenix declined 2.2% after it swung to a pre-tax interim loss. Rio Tinto ended lower by about 1%.

In Germany, Lufthansa and Munich RE both moved up by about 2.25%. Siemens, MTU Aero Engines and Merck gained 1 to 1.5%.

Thyssenkrupp shares ended more than 5% down as the German conglomerate cut its full-year free cash flow outlook.

In the French market, Carrefour gained more than 2.5%. Schneider Electric, BNP Paribas, Vinci, Engie, Legrand, AXA and Air France-KLM gained 1 to 1.7%.

Vivendi shares advanced after the media conglomerate said that it has sold 7.1% of Universal Music's share capital for USD 2.8 billion.

Valeo, Technip, Faurecia and Pernod Ricard ended lower by 1 to 1.4%.

Dutch bank ABN Amro shares rallied sharply after the lender reported a swing to net profit for the second quarter of 2021 and said it would resume dividend payments.

In economic news, Germany consumer prices grew at the fastest pace in more than 27 years in July largely due to the low base of comparison, final data published by Destatis revealed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices increased 3.8% on a yearly basis in July, faster than the 2.3% rise seen in June. This was the biggest growth since December 1993, when inflation was 4.3%.

The U.S. Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.5% in July after jumping by 0.9% in June. The increase in consumer prices, which came following the biggest jump in thirteen years in the previous month, matched economist estimates.

Compared to the same month a year ago, consumer prices in July were up by 5.4%, unchanged from the annual rate of growth seen in June. The pace of growth was expected to dip to 5.3%.

The annual rate of growth in core prices slowed to 4.3% in July from 4.5% in June, matching economist estimates.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis