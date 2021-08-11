Canadian Market Hits New High; Materials Shares Rally

The Canadian stock market remains in positive territory Wednesday afternoon, riding on strong earnings updates, and amid easing concerns about any monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve after data showed a slowdown in U.S. inflation growth.

Materials shares are up thanks to higher bullion prices. Healthcare stocks are weak. Consumer staples are also mostly subdued.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 51.56 points or 0.25% at 20,547.30 after hitting a new high at 20,565.37.

Intertape Polymer (ITP.TO), up nearly 11%, is the top gainer in the materials section. The stock is up following the company reporting a whopping 162% surge in adjusted net earnings in the second-quarter at $33.7 million.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO) is gaining 6.5%. The company reported on Tuesday that it posted adjusted net income of $46.6 million or $0.22 per share in the second quarter. The company has also increased its quarterly dividend by 43% to $0.10 per common share.

Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO) is rising 6.3% and Centerra Gold (CG.TO) is up 6.2%.

Healthcare shares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) and Cronos Group Inc (CRON.TO) are down 3.5% and 2.8%, respectively. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is down 2.3%, while Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) are down 1.7 to 2%.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc (ATA.TO) shares are soaring 12% after the company reported adjusted earnings from operations of $65.4 million in the quarter ended June 27, 2021, up from $29.7 million in the same period last year.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) said its adjusted net earnings increased to $11.4 million in the second quarter, as against adjusted net loss in the same period of 2020. The stock is down by about 1.3%.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) shares are down 2.7% after the company reported adjusted net earnings of $261.2 million for the second-quarter, down 4.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The U.S. Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.5% in July after jumping by 0.9% in June. The increase in consumer prices, which came following the biggest jump in thirteen years in the previous month, matched economist estimates.

Compared to the same month a year ago, consumer prices in July were up by 5.4%, unchanged from the annual rate of growth seen in June. The pace of growth was expected to dip to 5.3%.

The annual rate of growth in core prices slowed to 4.3% in July from 4.5% in June, matching economist estimates.

