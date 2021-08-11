New Texas Program Allows Trauma And Cancer Patients To Legally Consume Marijuana

Beginning September 1, the Texas state will allow people like war veterans who suffer from with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and cancer patients to make use of "low-THC cannabis."

Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is that component in marijuana, which causes psychological effects, like a sensation of being high. It can be taken in different ways like smoking, swallowing capsules or through consuming edibles and oils. All types of consumption are allowed except for smoking, which is what the new rule will change.



Muhammad Assad, Psychiatry Fellow at Texas Tech University's Health Sciences Center, said that THC impacts the amygdala, known as the "fear center of the brain".



He said that the consumption of marijuana reduces the hyperarousal and hypervigilance of veteran soldiers. "Because they're coming from a traumatic situation, they get very vigilant, they get very aroused, they're always ready for challenges. So, the medical marijuana calms them down. It also decreases nightmares," he added.



In the case of cancer patients, marijuana is recommended as it gives them relief from the side-effects of intensive chemotherapy like nausea, loss of appetite and body pains.



Texas state's present cannabis program catered to less than 6,000 people till May and with the new law in place, it is expected to include many war veterans with PTSD and an estimated 114,000 Texans suffering from cancer. This is as per the Texas Department of State Health Services.



Industry experts say that not only will the new bill expand the state's cannabis program, but double the percent of THC allowed in products to 1 percent. The law is a watered-down version of the one written by State Representative Stephanie Klock, R-Fort Worth, which was first cleared by the Texas House.



The earlier version of the bill raised the THC cap to 5 percent, which is still much lower than what's allowed for medical marijuana use in other states and allow those with chronic pain to participate in the program.

Jax Finkel, Executive Director, Texas Chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML, said the passage of the new law is a win for cannabis advocates, who are pressuring the state to raise the program's THC limit because that will lower the amount of carrier oil, which makes up marijuana medication.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News