Japan Producer Price Data Due On Thursday

Japan will on Thursday release July figures for producer prices, setting the pace for a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Producer prices are expected to rise 0.5 percent on month and 5.0 percent on year after gaining 0.6 percent on month and 5.0 percent on year in June.

New Zealand will provide July data for food inflation; in June, food prices were up 2.8 percent on year.

Australia will see forecasts for August's overall inflation and Q3 inflation. The forecast for overall inflation was 3.7 percent in July and for business inflation was 2.05 percent in Q2.

The central bank in the Philippines will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2.0 percent.

Finally, the in Thailand are closed on Thursday in observance of Queen Sirikit's birthday; they will re-open on Friday.

