New Zealand Food Prices Gains Seasonally Adjusted 0.5% In July

Food prices in New Zealand were up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month in July, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - up 1.3 percent unadjusted.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices rose 5.1 percent (up 0.8 percent after seasonal adjustment); meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 0.5 percent; grocery food prices rose 1.0 percent (up 0.9 percent after seasonal adjustment); non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 0.7 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, food prices rose 2.8 percent for the second straight month.

Economic News

