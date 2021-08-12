Hong Kong GDP Data Due On Friday

Hong Kong will on Friday release final Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In the previous three months, GDP was up 5.5 percent on quarter and 8.0 percent on year.

Taiwan will provide final Q2 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 7.47 percent on year - easing from 8.92 percent in the three months prior.

New Zealand will see July results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in June, the index score was 60.7.

