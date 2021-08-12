European Economics Preview: UK GDP Data Due

Quarterly national accounts data from the UK is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK first quarterly GDP estimate for the second quarter, foreign trade and industrial production figures.

The UK is forecast to grow 4.8 percent sequentially in the second quarter, reversing a 1.6 percent drop in the first quarter. The visible trade deficit is seen at GBP 9.1 billion in June versus -GBP 8.4 billion in May.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial production reports are due from Turkey and Hungary. Turkey's industrial production is expected to grow 21.1 percent on year, after rising 40.7 percent in May.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area industrial production data for June. Economists expect industrial output to fall 0.2 percent on month, following a 1 percent drop in May.

At 7.00 am ET, Turkey's central bank announces its interest rate decision. Economists forecast the bank to hold its key 1-week repo rate at 19.00 percent.

At 9.00 am ET, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research is slated to issue UK monthly GDP tracker.

