Finland Current Account Surplus Rises In June

Finland's current account surplus increased in June, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

The current account surplus rose to EUR 692 million in June from EUR 63 million in May.

The balance of goods trade showed a surplus of EUR 261 million versus EUR 344 million in the previous month.

The services trade deficit decreased to EUR 190 million in June from EUR 204 million in the previous month.

The primary income account showed a surplus of EUR 858 million, while the secondary income account logged a shortfall of EUR 236 million.

On a 12-month moving average basis, the current account surplus was EUR 3.9 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.