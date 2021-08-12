Romania Industrial Production Increases In June

Romania's industrial production rose in June, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month in June.

Manufacturing output accelerated 1.3 percent monthly in June and electricity gained 1.4 percent.

Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying declined 0.6 percent

On a yearly basis, industrial production surged a working-day adjusted 12.5 percent in June.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production increased 3.1 percent monthly in June and grew 11.6 percent from a year ago.

