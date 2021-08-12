Eurozone Industrial Production Falls At Slower Pace In June

Eurozone industrial production declined at a slower pace in June, data published by Eurostat showed on Thursday.

Industrial output was down 0.3 percent month-on-month, slower than the 1.1 percent decrease seen in May. This was the second consecutive fall. Economists had forecast a monthly drop of 0.2 percent.

The decline was driven by 1.5 percent fall in capital goods production and 0.6 percent drop in energy output. Meanwhile, non-durable consumer goods output advanced 1.6 percent. Durable consumer goods and intermediate goods output edged up 0.1 percent, each.

On a yearly basis, industrial production growth eased to 9.7 percent in June from 20.6 percent in May. Output was expected to climb 10.4 percent.

Industrial production in EU27 fell 0.2 percent on month in June, but increased 10.5 percent from the same period last year.

