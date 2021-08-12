U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Edge Modestly Lower

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest decrease in the week ended August 7th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 375,000, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level of 387,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 375,000 from the 385,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 396,250, an increase of 1,750 from the previous week's revised average of 394,500.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.