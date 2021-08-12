Bay Street May Open Slightly Higher

Canadian shares are likely to open slightly higher Thursday morning amid optimism about economic recovery and on hopes the Federal Reserve will not tighten its monetary policy anytime soon.

While strong earnings updates are likely to support the market, weak commodity prices may weigh and limit its upside.

The Canadian stock market recorded new all-time intraday and closing highs on Wednesday, lifted by strong gains in materials and select industrials and financial shares. The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 20,565.37, ended the day with a gain of 58.27 points or 0.28% at 20,554.01.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM.A.TO) reported that its second-quarter funds from operations or FFO grew to $1.60 billion from last year's $1.16 billion. FFO per share was $1.01, up from $0.73 last year, the company said.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) reported second-quarter net loss of $103.7 million, compared to net loss of $98.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) reported earnings per share of $3.72 for the second-quarter, more than 30% up from the expected level.

Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) reported second-quarter net loss of $7.2 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.12 per share for the comparative period in the prior year.

Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Thursday amid increasing COVID-19 risks and concerns over the recent regulatory crackdown in China. The downside remained capped as a tame U.S. inflation reading suggested the Federal Reserve might not be in a hurry to tighten policy.

European stocks are broadly higher Thursday afternoon after moderating U.S. inflation eased concerns of earlier-than-expected stimulus tapering by the Federal Reserve.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September are down $0.55 or 0.8% at $68.70 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $4.60 or 0.25% at $1,748.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.188 or 0.8% at $23.300 an ounce.

