India Industrial Output Logs Double-Digit Growth

India's industrial production logged a double-digit growth in June due the low base of comparison, official data revealed on Thursday.

Industrial production grew 13.6 percent on a yearly basis in June, but much slower than the revised 28.6 percent expansion posted in May. Economists had forecast an annual increase of 13.5 percent.

The strict restrictions imposed to curb the virus weighed on the economic activity in the same period last year. Industrial production had declined 16.6 percent annually in June 2020.

Mining output advanced 23.1 percent, manufacturing output rose 13 percent and electricity output gained 8.3 percent in June.

During April to June, industrial output surged 45 percent from the same period of 2020.

