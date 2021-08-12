Cherokee Tribal Council Passes Ordinance Legalizing Use Of Medical Marijuana

The Cherokee Tribal Council recently okayed a 42-page ordinance, which would set up a system to support the legal use of medical marijuana on the Qualla Boundary.



The ordinance will lead to the creation of a new Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Cannabis Advisory Commission, which will take a look at all cannabis-related issues and make necessary recommendations. Meanwhile, as per the ordinance, a new EBCI Cannabis Control Board would set the regulations.



When the new law will come into force, it allows for licensure of dispensaries where people holding valid medical cannabis patient cards will be able to acquire cannabis products. Dispensaries cannot be located within 1,000 feet of a pre-existing school or community facility like a park, playground, day care, swimming pool, community club building or church.



The law also states that the Control Board will be responsible for establishing a program to issue the cards, which may be given only to people aged 21 and above. If the person's doctor later decides that they no longer have the condition, which originally qualified them for the card, the person must return the card.



During the first three years of the law, medical cannabis cardholders would be allowed to buy only one ounce of medical marijuana per day and 6 ounces per month. There will be a limit of 2,500 milligrams of THC in medical cannabis products sold to an individual cardholder per day and 10,000 milligrams per month. Also, more than two medical cannabis dispensary locations would not be allowed.



After the three-year period comes to an end, the Control Board would then take a look at policies, which are against those meant for the initial 36 months.



Principal Chief Richard Sneed, one of the developers of the ordinance said, "This is a compassionate care issue. This is an issue for people who have chronic pain, for people who have cancer and who are in chemotherapy and can't eat, for people who have PTSD, for soldiers who have come back from combat, for those who are battling opioid addiction. This is the off-ramp."

Health News