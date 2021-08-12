Canadian Market Remains Weak As Energy, Materials Shares Drift Lower

The Canadian stock market remains weak Thursday afternoon with investors largely making cautious moves, reacting to earnings updates and tracking commodity prices.

Materials and energy stocks are among the prominent losers. Several stocks from the healthcare section are also down in negative territory, while information stocks are faring well. Stocks from all other sectors are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 58.21 points or 0.28% at 20,495.80.

In the materials section, Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO) is declining more than 7%. Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO) and MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) are down 5 to 5.2%.

In the energy section, Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Arc Resources (ARX.TO) are down 1.6 to 2.5%.

Among healthcare shares, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) is down 3.5%, Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is declining 2.8% and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is lower by 1.8%, while Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) are down 1.4 to 1.6%.

Absolute Software Corp (ABST.TO) is rising 4.5%, Tecys Inc (TCS.TO) is climbing up 1.7%, Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) is gaining 1.5%, Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is up 1.2% and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) is up 1.1%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM.A.TO) reported that its second-quarter funds from operations or FFO grew to $1.60 billion from last year's $1.16 billion. FFO per share was $1.01, up from $0.73 last year, the company said. The stock is down by about 1.6%.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) reported second-quarter net loss of $103.7 million, compared to net loss of $98.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The stock is surging up more than 7%.

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) reported earnings per share of $3.72 for the second-quarter, more than 30% up from the expected level. The stock is currently flat.

Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) reported second-quarter net loss of $7.2 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.12 per share for the comparative period in the prior year. Despite wider loss, the stock is gaining about 4%.

