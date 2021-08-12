US Scientists Invent "Frameshifting" To Stop Mast Cell Cancer

North Carolina Scientists have come up with a new treatment method to cure mast cell cancer by mutating the messenger RNA (mRNA). The process, named Frameshifting, will reduce the number of mast cells by changing the mRNA before it can instruct the production of c-KIT gene that causes rapid increase.

According to a paper published in Molecular Therapy, cancer researchers at the North Carolina University said that the current treatment involves the c-KIT gene which can mutate in mast cell cancer cases, resulting in a counterintuitive process of proliferation of cancer cells.

Glenn Cruise, a corresponding author of the research, said, " Current treatments for mast cell cancers target signalling from the receptor encoded by the c-KIT gene and the efficacy of current therapies can be negatively affected by c-KIT mutations associated with disease development. We are targeting the gene itself, regardless of mutation. If we target the gene that drives progression, then we can target the disease."

The process basically means, hoodwinking the body into removing a non-codimg part of the pre-mRNA called the introns. Using mouse models, the researchers have understood that if a short RNA molecule, called oligonucleotide, is attached within the c-KIT pre-mRNA, the proteins think that it is damaged and they remove it. This process is called Frameshifting.

Cruise added, "We are altering the message that makes the protein - flipping an 'on' switch to 'off,' If you get mRNA to produce a protein that is mutated and severely truncated, your cell will recognise that and degrade the message so that the protein is not produced."

The researcher used such a frameshifted c-KIT mRNA on mast cell leukemia cells in a vitro, or glass culture, and found out that the functions of the KIT proteins were truncated and the cancer cell started dying in hours. The process increased the death of tumor cells in a mouse.



"The other advantage to our technique is that it solves the problem of degradation evasion. Occasionally faulty messages will evade degradation and their mutated proteins get produced anyway, but proteins produced by the frameshifted c-KIT mRNA are inert, or non-functional. So even if they get produced, they cannot cause more harm," added Cruise.

