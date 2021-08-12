South Korea Export Prices Climb 16.9% On Year In July

Export prices in South Korea jumped 16.9 percent on year in July, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - accelerating from the 13.0 percent increase in June.

Individually, export prices of agricultural, forestry and marine products gained 6.1 percent on year and manufacturing products jumped 17.0 percent.

Import prices spiked an annual 19.2 percent, up from 14.4 percent in the previous month.

Individually, import prices of raw materials skyrocketed 47.5 percent on year, while intermediate goods were up 16.6 percent, capital goods fell 2.9 percent and consumer goods rose 0.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, export prices gained 3.5 percent and export prices rose 3.3 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.