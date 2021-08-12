Hong Kong Stock Market May See Quick Recovery

The Hong Kong stock market on Thursday ended the three-day winning streak in which hit had advanced more than 480 points or 1.8 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 26,520-point plateau although it's likely to see renewed support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat amid bargain hunting from technology stocks, capped by stalled crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financials and mixed performances from the companies.

For the day, the index shed 142.34 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 26,517.82 after trading between 26,385.45 and 26,713.24.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies lost 0.74 percent, while AIA Group skidded 2.24 percent, Alibaba Group declined 1.31 percent, Alibaba Health Info plummeted 4.40 percent, ANTA Sports shed 0.83 percent, China Life Insurance dropped 1.06 percent, China Mengniu Dairy sank 1.14 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.82 percent, China Resources Land tumbled 2.32 percent, CITIC climbed 0.97 percent, CNOOC jumped 1.11 percent, Country Garden tanked 2.64 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical fell 0.54 percent, Galaxy Entertainment advanced 0.92 percent, Hang Lung Properties eased 0.24 percent, Henderson Land and CK Infrastructure both spiked 1.28 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas surged 1.44 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China slid 0.45 percent, Longfor surrendered 1.29 percent, Meituan was down 0.25 percent, New World Development gained 0.40 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties rose 0.36 percent, Techtronic Industries skyrocketed 11.59 percent, Xiaomi Corporation retreated 2.05 percent, WuXi Biologics plunged 2.75 percent and Sands China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened lower on Thursday but gradually broke into positive territory as the day progressed, ending in the green.

The Dow rose 14.48 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 35,499.85, while the NASDAQ added 51.13 points or 0.35 percent to close at 14,816.26 and the S&P 500 gained 13,13 points or 0.30 percent to end at 4,460.83.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders digest separate reports from the Labor Department on weekly jobless claims and producer price inflation.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims edged down to 375,000 last week, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level of 387,000. Also, the Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand surged 1.0 percent in July, matching the jump in June.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Thursday on concerns about outlook for energy demand after an International Energy Agency report said oil demand growth will likely ebb in the second half of the year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down by $0.16 or 0.2 percent at $69.09 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release final Q2 numbers for gross domestic product later today. In the previous three months, GDP was up 5.5 percent on quarter and 8.0 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis