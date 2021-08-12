IPhone 13 Will Come With Bigger Battery, MmWave 5g And New Camera Software

Speculations over the features of the upcoming iPhone 13 intensify as the launch date nears.

According to a research and analysis firm TrendForce, Apple Inc (AAPL) is equipping the iPhone with a new generation chipset, which will take less space and result in a bigger battery. The new iPhone lineup is expected to land in September.

The new 5nm+ silicon is thought to be called A15 bionic and it will support mmWave 5g in additional countries. The chipset is going to be faster and more battery efficient, as Apple has been bumping up performance in all its products. The new chip will free up more space, making room for a larger battery.

According to TrendForce, the company will also make changes in its charging. "The iPhone 13 will see a shift in its charging circuit board from the previous rigid-flex PCB design to a new design featuring SiP combined with flexible PCB. The space-saving feature of this new design will also likely result in increased battery capacity," said the firm.

iPhone 13 is also thought to come with a smaller notch as the company has not yet found a way to remove it's face-scanning sensors or move them under the screen. It is notable that Samsung has announced its next generation folding phones on Wednesday of which, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is featuring an in-display front camera.

Apple is also planning to introduce a gamut of new camera features in their next line up. Portrait video will enable the users to record videos in portrait mode. In a report earlier this week, Bloomberg said that the ProRAW video mode in the Pro versions is going to be replaced with ProRes modes this year. The resolution of these videos will be even higher and allow the users to shoot movie-like videos.

As per pricing, the new line up is going to reflect the same aggressive pricing strategy of iPhone 12, TrendForce said. "As for retail prices, the iPhone 13 series is expected to remain similar to the iPhone 12 series assuming Apple is able to effectively control manufacturing costs, since the latest models do not come with significant hardware upgrades. As a result of this aggressive pricing scheme, iPhone shipment will likely maintain its growth trajectory for two consecutive years," added the firm.

While most of the speculations have been around for some time, it remains to be seen which of these actually comes true.

