European Economics Preview: Eurozone Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade data from euro area and unemployment from France are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.30 am ET, the French statistical office Insee publishes unemployment data for the second quarter. The jobless rate is seen falling to 7.9 percent from 8.1 percent in the first quarter.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is set to issue Germany's wholesale prices for July. Prices had advanced 10.7 percent annually in June.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee is scheduled to issue final consumer price data for July. According to flash estimate, consumer price inflation slowed to 1.2 percent from 1.5 percent in June.

At 3.00 am ET, final consumer prices from Spain and current account data from Turkey are due.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden is set to issue consumer price data for July. Economists forecast the inflation to remain unchanged at 1.3 percent in July.

At 4.00 am ET, preliminary GDP and consumer price figures are due from Statistics Poland. The is forecast to grow 2.1 percent on quarter in the June quarter after rising 1.1 percent in the first quarter.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area foreign trade data for June. The trade surplus totaled EUR 7.5 billion in May.

Economic News

