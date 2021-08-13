Malaysia Economy Recovers At Faster-Than-Expected Pace

Malaysia's recovered at a faster-than-expected pace in the second quarter, data published by the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product grew 16.1 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, reversing a 0.5 percent drop in the first quarter. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 14.3 percent.

The economy expanded after contracting for four straight quarters. However, the annual expansion was attributed to the low base recorded in the second quarter of 2020.

On a quarterly basis, GDP declined 2 percent, in contrast to the 2.7 percent expansion in the first quarter.

The central bank said the Malaysian economy is projected to expand between 3.0 percent and 4.0 percent in 2021. The new growth projections were lower the previous outlook due in large part to the re-imposition of nationwide containment measures.

For 2021, headline inflation is expected to average 2-3 percent. Underlying inflation, as measured by core inflation, is expected to remain subdued, averaging between 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent for the year, amid continued spare capacity in the economy.

