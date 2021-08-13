Finland Inflation Slows In July

Finland's consumer price inflation eased in July, data from statistics Finland showed on Friday.

The consumer prices increased 1.9 percent year-on-year in July, after a 2.0 percent rise in June.

Prices of petrol, capital repair on detached houses, diesel, detached houses, and owner-occupied flats had the largest upward impacts on the consumer price index increased from a year ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.33 percent in July, after a 0.05 percent decrease in June.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.2 monthly and increased 1.8 percent from a year ago in July.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial turnover increased 10.4 percent yearly in June, after a 11.8 percent rise in May.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial turover rose 0.4 percent monthly in June.

