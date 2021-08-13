Swiss Producer And Import Prices Rise In July

Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in July, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Producer and import prices rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in July.

The producer price index increased 2.1 percent annually in July and import prices accelerated 5.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increased 0.5 percent in July.

Prices for metal products, basic metals and semi-finished metal products, and petroleum products were higher in July, the agency said.

Domestic sale prices grew 2.5 percent yearly in July and rose 0.6 percent from a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.